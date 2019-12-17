Menu
The mother of the girlfriend of Musa Ali Alzuain, who is charged with killing Jason De Ieso, has offered to hand over $350,000 cash for his freedom.
Crime

Murder accused’s bail hopes rest on girlfriend’s mum

by Sean Fewster
17th Dec 2019 3:07 PM
An alleged murderer, accused bikie and would-be Olympian's hopes of bail rest on his girlfriend's mother, who has offered to hand over $350,000 cash to secure his freedom.

But prosecutors have urged the Supreme Court to reject Musa Ali Alzuain's latest bail bid, saying his girlfriend's mother has borrowed the "extraordinary" sum from unknown sources.

They said Alzuain is an unsuitable candidate for bail, alleging he was holding a sawn-off shotgun when innocent man Jason De Ieso died from a shotgun wound to the head.

Marie Shaw QC, for Alzuain, said any risk posed by her client would be ameliorated by his unwillingness to put his girlfriend's family in financial jeopardy.

Musa Ali Alzuain. Photo Tait Schmaal.
"The reason this extraordinary amount of cash is significant is not its source, but that my client knows, if he breaches his bail, that $350,000 is forfeited to prosecutors," she said.

"That's why cash sureties, no matter their source, have their effect … this man is not willing for anyone to lose their house or $350,000 cash."

Alzuain, 28, is one of eight people charged over the 2012 murder of Jason De Ieso, allegedly committed by members and associates of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.

Mr De Ieso was an innocent bystander caught in a feud between that gang and their rivals, the Finks, that allegedly also involved a firebombing and an attack on a tattoo parlour.

Alzuain's prior bail bid was rejected, despite his pleas he be released in order to pursue his dream of boxing at next year's Toyko Olympics.

On Tuesday, Ms Shaw asked the Supreme Court to overturn that earlier rejection and grant her client home detention bail to live with his girlfriend and her mother.

Jim Pearce QC, prosecuting, said that was inappropriate.

"The $350,000 is not her (the mother's) money - it's come from another source or sources, and that casts a rather dark cloud," he said.

"It's a significant matter that goes right to the heart of this bail application."

Justice Malcolm Blue will hear further argument on Thursday.

