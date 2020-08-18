Menu
Queensland Police have charged a woman with murder following the death of a man in Alexandra Hills.
Crime

Murder charge after bayside death

by Brayden Heslehurst
18th Aug 2020 9:32 AM
A woman has been charged with murder after the death of an elderly man in a bayside suburb near Brisbane last week.

The arrest comes after investigations from detectives following the 64-year-old man's death in Alexandra Hills on Friday, August 14.

Police were called to an address on Jasmine St around 10.30am after the man was found dead before a crime scene was declared and an investigation was launched.

A 66-year-old Alexandra Hills woman has today been charged with murder domestic violence and will appear in the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police investigations are continuing.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
