Murder charge after bayside death

A woman has been charged with murder after the death of an elderly man in a bayside suburb near Brisbane last week.

The arrest comes after investigations from detectives following the 64-year-old man's death in Alexandra Hills on Friday, August 14.

Police were called to an address on Jasmine St around 10.30am after the man was found dead before a crime scene was declared and an investigation was launched.

A 66-year-old Alexandra Hills woman has today been charged with murder domestic violence and will appear in the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police investigations are continuing.