Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Murder charge follows alleged island attack

by Shiloh Payne, Cormac Pearson
17th May 2020 6:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with murder following the alleged assault of a father of three in southeast Queensland.

Scott Pilton, 48, died in the Princess Alexandra Hospital Sunday morning after he suffered life-threatening facial injuries at a Lamb Island residence on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to a home on Perulpa Drive on Lamb Island in Moreton Bay about 1am Friday.

Paul Anthony Quinlan, 55, from Macleay Island, appeared in Brisbane Magistrate court on Friday and was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and obstructing police.

He was denied bail.

"He will now reappear before court tomorrow where the charge will be upgraded to murder," police said on Sunday.

Police said the pair were known to each other.

Originally published as Murder charge follows alleged island attack

brisbane magistrates court denied bail murder charge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEALTH TIPS: How to make accountable food desicions

        HEALTH TIPS: How to make accountable food desicions

        Health Going shopping on an empty stomach is setting yourself up for a week of junk food.

        STAGE ONE: Burnett locals go out to dine in

        premium_icon STAGE ONE: Burnett locals go out to dine in

        Business “Honestly, I think everyone is sick to death of sitting at home”: Burnett residents...

        South Burnett Councillors’ extravagant dinner allowance

        premium_icon South Burnett Councillors’ extravagant dinner allowance

        News Councillors’ have voted to increase their own meal allowances to more than most...

        ‘Stressful time’ over as Year 12s return to classrooms

        premium_icon ‘Stressful time’ over as Year 12s return to classrooms

        News St Mary’s Year 12 students said they felt new hope for their futures since...