Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joanne Marie McAuley will attend the week-long hearing in Toowoomba Magistrates Court.
Joanne Marie McAuley will attend the week-long hearing in Toowoomba Magistrates Court. contributed
Crime

Murder hearing set for Toowoomba court

Peter Hardwick
by
9th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE case of a Gatton woman charged with murder arising from the death of an international student is to go to a pre-trial committal hearing.

Joanne Marie McAuley is accused driving into the path of Hong Kong national Shui Ki Chan as he rode his bicycle on the Warrego Highway near the University's of Queensland's Gatton campus on August 22, 2012.

The 47-year-old was not charged until 2018 following a coronial inquest in the death of Mr Chan.

McAuley's barrister David Jones asked for a date for a committal hearing, telling the court the prosecution had consented to 18 witnesses being called.

Mr Jones said he estimated the hearing to take up to one week.

Magistrate Howard Osborne remanded McAuley in custody and set December 7 as the date for the committal hearing.

More Stories

committal hearing gatton magistrates court murder toowoomba warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        premium_icon Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        Breaking Reports of a snake bite inside a national park has left emergency crews scrambling to access the victim

        Murgon boy arrested after alleged bathroom blaze

        premium_icon Murgon boy arrested after alleged bathroom blaze

        Crime Police have arrested a young boy after he allegedly set a rest room on fire.

        Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        premium_icon Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        News A former bank will be converted into a seven-bedroom, two story accommodation...

        REVEALED: The project to secure water for our towns, farmers

        premium_icon REVEALED: The project to secure water for our towns, farmers

        Rural The long-awaited shortlist of promising infrastructure projects to meet local water...