Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police launch murder investigation as body found at Arundel home
Police launch murder investigation as body found at Arundel home
Crime

Murder probe after body found at Qld home

by Maddy Morwood
20th Apr 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a body was found at a Gold Coast home this morning.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

Authorities were called to Spikes Court at Arundel about 6.40am.

A crime scene has been established and police officers are doorknocking in the area.

Regional Crime Coordinator Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith will provide an update on the investigation later this morning.

Originally published as Murder probe after body found at Coast home

More Stories

body editors picks gold coast murder probe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor hands down decision on councillor complaint

        Premium Content Mayor hands down decision on councillor complaint

        Breaking South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto has handed down his decision regarding a complaint against a councillor.

        Cabinet backs Brisbane Olympics

        Premium Content Cabinet backs Brisbane Olympics

        Politics Cabinet has backed a bid for the 2032 Olympic Games

        IN PICTURES: Gabba to get $1bn Olympic-sized transformation

        Premium Content IN PICTURES: Gabba to get $1bn Olympic-sized transformation

        Sport Gabba to get $1bn Olympic-sized transformation

        Drink driver faces court after breaking neck in car crash

        Premium Content Drink driver faces court after breaking neck in car crash

        Crime ‘Tell everyone what happens when you drink and drive’: A South Burnett man shared...