Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Murdered mum Hannah Clarke and her kids farewelled today

by PATRICK BILLINGS
9th Mar 2020 8:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE victims of a horrific Brisbane murder suicide that shook the nation will be buried today.

The funeral for Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, comes nearly three weeks after they were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.

Hannah was driving through Camp Hill with her children on February 19 when they were ambushed by Baxter who set their car on fire killing the children. Hannah later died in hospital. Baxter died from self-inflicted wounds at the scene.

Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.
Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.

The attack followed years of domestic abuse by Baxter and two months after Hannah had left the family home to stay at her parents in Camp Hill.

The murderous actions of Baxter, who had recently been charged with breaching a domestic violence order taken out by Hannah, has triggered calls for law reform.

 

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
domestic violence editors picks hannah clarke

Just In

    Gunman storms Paris mosque

    Gunman storms Paris mosque
    • 9th Mar 2020 8:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Kumbia International Women’s Day lunch

        premium_icon GALLERY: Kumbia International Women’s Day lunch

        Life The Kumbia Kindy team celebrated all women at their annual fundraiser.

        South Burnett Cricket preliminary final locked in

        premium_icon South Burnett Cricket preliminary final locked in

        Cricket The two teams to face off in the South Burnett B Grade Cricket preliminary final on...

        How top cop plans to cut crime by 5 per cent

        premium_icon How top cop plans to cut crime by 5 per cent

        Crime Qld crime ‘cut by 5pc’ under top cop’s plan

        Northern Stars take out Carl Rackemann Junior Challenge

        premium_icon Northern Stars take out Carl Rackemann Junior Challenge

        Cricket The Northern Stars and Southern Bulls battled it out for the second match of the...