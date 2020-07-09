Menu
Police have arrested a Murgon boy after an alleged bathroom fire. (Picture: File).
Crime

Murgon boy arrested after alleged bathroom blaze

Tristan Evert
9th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
A 14-year-old Murgon boy has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a public rest room in Murgon.

Police were conducting routine patrols in the CBD on July 5 when they arrested the boy in relation to a suspicious fire.

The boy allegedly lit a fire in the male rest rooms on Lamb Street.

Police arrived on scene, detecting the smell of smoke before locating the fire on the floor in the rest room.

The boy will be dealt with according to the provisions of the Youth Justice Act 1992.

