An 11-year-old Murgon boy has been charged after an alleged street fight. (Picture: File)
Crime

Murgon boy pulls knife during alleged street fight

Tristan Evert
3rd Jul 2020 9:30 AM
AN 11-year-old Murgon boy has been charged after allegedly pulling out a knife during an alleged street fight in Murgon yesterday.

A group of youths were participating in an excursion when an argument broke out between two young boys.

A short while later at approximately 4:30pm, the pair crossed paths and continued to argue in Lamb Street.

A 12-year-old boy allegedly pulled a wooden bed palling and threatened the 11-year-old boy, who allegedly produced a knife and threatened the 12-year-old boy.

Police subsequently arrested the 11-yeard-old boy and transported him to the Murgon watch house where he was charged with going armed to cause fear.

He will appear in Children's court to have the matter heard.

South Burnett

