A TEAM: Murgon Business Association secretary, Margaret Long, treasurer, Lorraine Goodchild and president, Leo Geraghty. (File Photo: Contributed)
Business

Murgon businesses ‘do their best’ in circumstances

Jessica Mcgrath
20th May 2020 5:00 AM
MURGON’S main street is starting to get busier as school students start to go back and restrictions in Cherbourg ease.

Murgon Business Association president Leo Geraghty said everyone was doing the best they could in the circumstances.

“People have supported their local businesses well and truly, whether it’s the grocery shop or takeaway, everyone has pitched in and done their little bit,” he said.

“If they keep supporting the local business they are going to survive, if they don’t support the local businesses that’s a disaster for everyone.”

It has been difficult for different businesses as some places find it harder to get in stock or are restricted with numbers.

“It’s hurting some businesses worse than others, public bars and the RSL can’t open very much,” Mr Geraghty said.

Other businesses are doing better than they expected, like the cattle saleyards.

“Prices for cattle are still exceptionally high, which is a good sign,” he said.

Many meat processing plants across the world have closed due to virus restrictions.

“Ones in Australia are still open and we’re supplying more meat to more places in the world,” Mr Geraghty said.

Many people in the community are just trying to stay positive.

“We are very thankful for the position that we are in, that there is no recorded cases in the South Burnett anymore,” he said.

Mr Geraghty said it was wonderful the Murgon businesses were accommodating the work on the new footpath along the main street.

“It will look fantastic when it’s all finished,” he said.

Many initiatives and ideas to keep supporting local businesses as they start to reopen have been shared across social media.

Some have discussed the importance of purchasing a meal if you eat in at a cafe or restaurant, rather than just a coffee while number restrictions are still in place.

Other ideas include the keep the change initiative.

A group of retirees, who call themselves the ‘Barossa Coffee Boys’ coined the generous idea to help revitalise towns.

As businesses open again, they are encouraging people to offer their support by telling businesses to ‘keep the change’ or to round up the total if they are paying by card.

“It might not seem like much, but we know every little bit helps -and we’d love to see this campaign go Australia-wide because so many businesses face the same challenges,” the group said.

