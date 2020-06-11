Murgon businessman receives OAM for community service

AWARDS have never been the reason Murgon businessman Leo Geraghty gives back to his community.

Mr Geraghty was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for his long service to the Murgon community.

Mr Geraghty said without the help of others he would not be able to do the things he has been credited for.

“I am very humbled to receive this award because the fact is you do these things because you love what you are doing and love the community,” Mr Geraghty said.

“Many thanks to those people responsible for nominating me, especially my lovely understanding wife of 53 years Glenda, who has been the pillar behind me and my family, Greg and Karen.

“It comes down to all the help of others that these sort of things can be happen, so I would like to thank everyone for their help over the years.”

LOVE LIFE: Leo Geraghty and his wife of 53 years Glenda Geraghty. (Picture: File)

Mr Geraghty has been the president of the Murgon Business and Development Association since 2007, the president of the PCYC South Burnett since 2009, has been a volunteer for the Murgon Christmas Fair since 1980, has been the editor of the Murgon Moments Newsletter for 13 years as well as being a member of the Bjelke-Peterson Dam Fish Stocking Group.

He was also a member of the Murgon Lions for 25 plus years, was the instigator for the inaugural Murgon Rail Trail and running festival in 2018 and is a member of the Murgon Neighbourhood Watch.

Mr Geraghty said some of his fondest memories were the Murgon Christmas Carnivals.

“Bringing so many people together for a night where everyone enjoys themselves is something I will never forget,” Mr Geraghty said.

“My time with the Murgon Business and Development Association was full of ups and downs, times where we loved what we were doing, other times it was hard going.

“As a group we managed to get some very noteworthy things done, we had a new ambulance and police station built and we have a new museum and art gallery being built.

“It’s absolutely fantastic working with people getting these projects done and often people ask me what’s going on in downtown Murgon and you would be surprised by how much is going on.”

CELEBRATION: Some of Leo’s fondest memories were bringing people together for the Murgon Christmas Carnival. (Picture: File)

Mr Geraghty said, although this award reflected on his past, it was important to look to the future in bringing industry to Murgon so that residents and their children could once again find work in Murgon and surrounds.

