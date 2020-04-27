Murgon CBD footpath starts to take shape

TAKING SHAPE: A plan of the southern works for the new Murgon CBD footpath. (Photo: South Burnett Regional Council)

MURGON'S new CBD footpath continues to take shape as construction on the southern end begins to take shape.

The footpath along Lamb St, between Krebs St and Gore St, is funded through the Queensland Government 2019-21 Works for Queensland program and the South Burnett Regional Council.

The northern end of the project has recently been completed and the southern construction works on Lamb St started on March 26.

These works will be delivered at night between 6pm and 6am, with additional supporting tasks being conducted during standard working hours as required.

Planned construction works for the week of Sunday, April 26 include:

Northern construction works will reach practical completion following the last pour of the pedestrian ramp adjacent to The Royal Hotel.

Section 1 or the southern end will be from the Krebs St and Lamb St intersection to the centre of the NAB building.

This section started on Sunday evening, with council contractors removing the bulk of existing concrete and kerbing.

In efforts to maintain pedestrian mobility throughout the area, works will not wholly extend into the parking bays where practical.

Contractors will return to complete these sections prior to the kerb reinstatement.

Furthermore, a portion of the existing pathway will remain untouched against the building edges to allow pedestrian access until the works progress and they are replaced with pedestrian ramps.

The second part of the southern section is from the Gore St and Lamb St intersection to the centre of Struddys Sports.

The work in this area will start on Tuesday evening.

A portion of the path adjoining the buildings edge will remain to maintain pedestrian access, until works progress to remove and replace with pedestrian ramps.

Construction work will continue next week from Sunday, May 3.

Contractors will start with the completion of demolition for southern section one near the NAB building.

This will include removing and preparing the parking area in preparation for kerb and channel crews to start works on Tuesday morning.

After the kerb pour, local contractors will proceed strategically staging the footpath reinstatement based on pedestrian requirements.

The southern section near Struddys Sports work area will start with the completion of demolition and removing and preparing the parking area in preparation for kerb and channel crews to start works Tuesday morning.

Local contractors will proceed strategically staging the footpath reinstatement based on pedestrian requirements after the completion of the kerb pour.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to travel with extreme care, to drive the prevailing road conditions and adhere to signage.

The council apologises for any inconvenience caused. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the project call 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.