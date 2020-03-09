Murgon District new Gympie Regional Cricket premiers

WINNERS: The Murgon District A Grade cricketers are the 2020 Gympie Regional Cricket Premiers. (Picture: Lehman Brunjes)

AFTER an outstanding 2020 campaign, the Murgon District Cricket Club members are the new Gympie Regional Cricket premiers after defeating Gympie Colts by five wickets on Saturday.

The Colts were first to bat with Brandon Sauer and Guy Preston opening.

Sauer faced 43 balls, however only made 14 runs before he was bowled by Murgon’s Bryce Edwards.

Guy Preston did one better, hitting 15 before Andrew Mallet added another 14.

The remaining batsmen all posted low scores with the next highest coming from Shane Schmidt who was caught out on 13.

With 10 in extras the Gympie Colts were all out for 106 in the 38th over.

Murgon’s Kurt McArthur had a terrific day bowling, taking five wickets for 19 runs off eight overs.

The captain, Ashley Sippel, took two for 20 off seven with Bryce Edwards, Dwayne Malone, Keiran Askin and Ryan Sommerfeld all taking one each.

With 106 to chase Murgon sent out Jason Webber and Mathew Schultz who were both dismissed with six runs between them.

Dwayne Malone was no better, hitting three runs before Lehman Brunjes found form, hitting 49 off 44 balls.

Ashley Sippel added another 27 and batted out the innings with Kurt McArthur who finished on 12 not out.

With 10 in extras Murgon was 5/108 in the 27th over taking the win by four wickets.