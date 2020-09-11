Murgon family recognised for 40 years of invaluable service

Andy and Harvy Dascombe recognised for 40 yers in the transport industry. (Picture: Contributed)

AFTER 40 years of driving South Burnett kids to school, the Dascombe family have been recognised for their invaluable contribution to the transport industry.

The Queensland Bus Industry Council handed Andy and Harvy Dascombe a trophy to mark the major milestones.

The business started back in 1980 when Harvy use to do one school run in Goomeri.

Over the next two decades, Harvy continued his school runs, increasing the numbers and expanding his service to the South Burnett.

Harvy’s son Andy joined the family business in 2000 and together they have grown to service thousands of school kids, run coaches to Caboolture and operate tourism trips showcasing the wineries in the region.

Andy said it came as quite the surprise to be recognised for such long service in the industry.

“We really didn’t see it coming, you just go to work everyday and don’t really think about how long you have been doing it,” Mr Dascombe said.

“Dad started out with just one old bus doing school runs in Goomeri and it’s pretty unbelievable to see how both the business and the region has grown over the years.

“We have been lucky to have such incredible staff and we couldn't have done it without the hard work of our employees and the support of the community.”

Pursers Coaches not only takes kids to school, they have also become a tourism operator servicing the wineries in the region.

Now with luxury, high tech coaches, tourism has been a major draw card for the Dascombe family.

Mr Dascombe said there have been so many highs and low but seeing the region grow was one of the most memorable moments.

“Being in this business for so long we have seen the South Burnett change and develop into a place of tourism,” Mr Dascombe said.

“One of our biggest draw cards is the wine tours, we take people on day tours to all of the wineries in the South Burnett.

“The region has changed significantly over the years and it’s been great to be able to experience that first hand.”

Mr Dascombe said it’s great taking the kids to school and their Caboolture service is crucial as it allows people in the South Burnett to get to Brisbane for appointments.