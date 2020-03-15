Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOUR: Nanango Scorpion Joseph Steinhardt about to whack one for a boundary. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
FOUR: Nanango Scorpion Joseph Steinhardt about to whack one for a boundary. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Cricket

Murgon hit stage three championship for six

Tristan Evert
15th Mar 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH two players down, the odds were stacked against the Carney’s Feedstore Murgon Crusaders in the stage three South Burnett cricket grand final against the Nanango Scorpions.

Murgon won the toss and elected to bat. setting a very competitive total of 5/136 off 25 overs.

Joe Meikle opened the batting for the Crusaders and had an outstanding innings hitting 52 off 45, racking up seven fours and two sixes.

Jake Sippel was the other opener hitting 7 off 29 before he was bowled out with Nik Heness dismissed for a duck.

Christian Simpson was the second highest scorer for the Crusaders hitting 25 off 27, with three fours.

Tom Currin added another 6 runs before he was dismissed for an lbw with Joshua Williams hitting 11 not out and Charlie Sippel hitting 13 off 19 before he was bowled out.

It was Hayden Martin who took the most wickets for the Scorpions, taking 3 for 30 off 4.

Angus O’Brien took 1 for 5 off 4 bowling one maiden with Max Willard taking 1 for 21 off 3.

HOWZAT: Murgon's Joshua Williams took two wickets in their grand final clash against the Nanango Scorpions. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
HOWZAT: Murgon's Joshua Williams took two wickets in their grand final clash against the Nanango Scorpions. (Picture: Tristan Evert)


With 136 to chase the Scorpions sent out Hayden Martin and Joe Steinhardt who both posted impressive scores.

Martin was bowled out on 20 for 30, hitting three fours, with Steinhardt making 38 off 30, hitting four fours and one six before he was caught.

Max Willard, Darcy English and Michael English added another 10 between them before Lochlan Burrows hit two fours to take his score to 17 off 32.

Belinda Scherger added one more with Angus O’Brien caught out on 4 off 8.

For the Crusaders, Joshua Williams and Joe Meikle bowled well taking two wickets each.

Williams bowled 2 for 13 off 4 with Meikle bowling 2 for 2 off 2 with one maiden.

Charlie Sippel took 1 for 22 off 4 with Tom Currin taking 1 for 23 off 4 with one maiden.

Christian Simpson and Nik also took a wicket each.

Nanango finished the innings all out for 101 leaving the Murgon Crusaders ahead by 35 runs.

murgon crusaders nanango scorpions south burnett cricket south burnett sport
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South Burnett B Grade cricket grand final locked in

        premium_icon South Burnett B Grade cricket grand final locked in

        Cricket The two teams to face off in the South Burnett B Grade cricket grand final has been decided.

        MEET KYM: ‘It’s never too late for a career change’

        premium_icon MEET KYM: ‘It’s never too late for a career change’

        News The same year Kim turned 50, she enrolled into university to study to become a...

        UPDATE: Bundaberg woman in isolation after corona diagnosis

        premium_icon UPDATE: Bundaberg woman in isolation after corona diagnosis

        Health Queensland Health have confirmed a woman with coronavirus is being managed in the...

        Another successful season of the Kingaroy Junior Blasters Cricket

        premium_icon Another successful season of the Kingaroy Junior Blasters...

        Cricket The 2019/2020 season of the Kingaroy Junior Blasters Cricket program has come to an...