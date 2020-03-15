Murgon hit stage three championship for six

FOUR: Nanango Scorpion Joseph Steinhardt about to whack one for a boundary. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

WITH two players down, the odds were stacked against the Carney’s Feedstore Murgon Crusaders in the stage three South Burnett cricket grand final against the Nanango Scorpions.

Murgon won the toss and elected to bat. setting a very competitive total of 5/136 off 25 overs.

Joe Meikle opened the batting for the Crusaders and had an outstanding innings hitting 52 off 45, racking up seven fours and two sixes.

Jake Sippel was the other opener hitting 7 off 29 before he was bowled out with Nik Heness dismissed for a duck.

Christian Simpson was the second highest scorer for the Crusaders hitting 25 off 27, with three fours.

Tom Currin added another 6 runs before he was dismissed for an lbw with Joshua Williams hitting 11 not out and Charlie Sippel hitting 13 off 19 before he was bowled out.

It was Hayden Martin who took the most wickets for the Scorpions, taking 3 for 30 off 4.

Angus O’Brien took 1 for 5 off 4 bowling one maiden with Max Willard taking 1 for 21 off 3.

HOWZAT: Murgon's Joshua Williams took two wickets in their grand final clash against the Nanango Scorpions. (Picture: Tristan Evert)





With 136 to chase the Scorpions sent out Hayden Martin and Joe Steinhardt who both posted impressive scores.

Martin was bowled out on 20 for 30, hitting three fours, with Steinhardt making 38 off 30, hitting four fours and one six before he was caught.

Max Willard, Darcy English and Michael English added another 10 between them before Lochlan Burrows hit two fours to take his score to 17 off 32.

Belinda Scherger added one more with Angus O’Brien caught out on 4 off 8.

For the Crusaders, Joshua Williams and Joe Meikle bowled well taking two wickets each.

Williams bowled 2 for 13 off 4 with Meikle bowling 2 for 2 off 2 with one maiden.

Charlie Sippel took 1 for 22 off 4 with Tom Currin taking 1 for 23 off 4 with one maiden.

Christian Simpson and Nik also took a wicket each.

Nanango finished the innings all out for 101 leaving the Murgon Crusaders ahead by 35 runs.