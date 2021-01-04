Murgon kids shatter shop window, make off with lollies

Four Murgon kids are under investigation after throwing a brick through Murgon shop window and stealing lollies. File Photo.

Four Murgon youths are under investigation after letting their sweet tooth get the best of them, throwing a large brick through a shop window and making off with a quantity of lollies.

Police were called to the MacAlister Street business on January 2. It is believed the youths snatched the sweet treats between 10pm and 11pm that evening.

One young offender has been dealt with under the youth justice act and three more are currently under investigation.