MAN CHARGED: A 30-year-old Murgon man has been charged with assault.
Murgon man charged with assault

Tristan Evert
6th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
Police have charged a 30-year-old Murgon man after he allegedly assaulted a woman walking on the rail trail in Murgon.

It will be alleged that a woman and a boy were walking along the rail trail near the Murgon PCYC when approached by the man, who has allegedly punched and kicked the woman in the head.

A woman known to the man has also approached and continued to assault the woman as the man chased after the boy.

The woman has then rummaged through the victim’s handbag before fleeing from the incident location.

The victim received medical treatment as a result of the incident and the man has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and is due to appear in Murgon Magistrates court on January 21.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au

