Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull in Murgon last night.
A man was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull in Murgon last night.
News

Murgon man in hospital after being ‘trampled’ by a bull

JOSH PRESTON
6th Mar 2021 10:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man had to be taken to hospital last night after he was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a private address in Murgon last night at about 6.33pm, shortly after the man had been trampled.

QAS media sources said he was taken from the scene to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition, suffering from minor soft tissue injuries.

breaking news bull attack gympie news gympie region murgon news
Gympie Times

Just In

    Urgent recall for milk brand

    Urgent recall for milk brand
    • 6th Mar 2021 10:25 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Burnett streets most likely to be theft targets

        Premium Content REVEALED: Burnett streets most likely to be theft targets

        Crime Data from Queensland Police has revealed the streets in the Burnett most likely to be targeted by thieves. Find out if your street is on the list and how to thwart...

        LNP heavies pushed to have Deb axed

        Premium Content LNP heavies pushed to have Deb axed

        Politics Lawrence Springborg set to be brought in as president

        Property boom: The suburbs reaching staggering prices

        Premium Content Property boom: The suburbs reaching staggering prices

        Property Is your suburb on the list of crazy sales?

        42,500 building licences ‘ripped up within weeks’

        Premium Content 42,500 building licences ‘ripped up within weeks’

        Business A warning has been issued to tens of thousands of builders