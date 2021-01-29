Murgon NAB branch to close its doors in coming months

National Australia Bank will permanently closing its Murgon branch on April 22, 2021, after recording a sharp drop in the number of people doing their banking in person.



Although the drop can be partially attributed to social distancing laws, NAB Retail Customer Executive Craig Armstrong said the Murgon branch has seen a continuous and long-term drop in face-to-face banking.



“The number of customers using the Murgon branch continues to decline, with 76% of our customers also using other branches like Kingaroy,” Mr Armstrong said.

“Increasingly customers are choosing to do their banking digitally, with more than 93% of customer interactions now taking place over the phone, by video or online.

“We all understand that COVID has changed the world in many ways, including how many of our customers bank with us. Our investment in our services and locations is guided by how customers are banking – through digital channels, with mobile bankers or at a branch.”

Mr Armstrong said face-to-face services will still be available in Murgon via Australia Post, where customers will be able to check account balances, pay bills and make deposits up to $10,000 cash, or withdrawals up to $2,000 per day.

“We understand the importance of bankers to regional and rural communities like Murgon, and we will continue to support customers with their banking needs,” he said.

“This includes connecting customers to a mobile banker, home lending specialist or business banker for face-to-face, phone or video appointments.”

In terms of the staff employed at the Murgon branch, Mr Armstrong said they will be either upskilled and offered to opportunity to provide online customer service from home or transferred to the Kingaroy branch if they choose.

“Importantly, our goal is for no job losses as our colleagues will continue to support our customers at other NAB branches or the potential to work from home supporting customers through online chat, over the phone and by video,” he said.

“We have sent our customers letters through the post and in Internet Banking to let them know of the changes and provide information about how they can continue their banking in Murgon.

“We are also speaking with them when they come into the branch, and over the next 12 weeks we will be showing them the different banking options available to them.”

Mr Armstrong said NAB has been in contact with community groups including members of the South Burnett Regional Council, Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council, and Murgon Business and Development Association to provide information to community members about the various ways they can continue their banking.

This will be the second loss of a major retailer for the Murgon community, with the Target Country store closing its doors on March 20, 2021.