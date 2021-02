Paramedics have transported a patient to hospital following a drowning incident at Murgon. File Photo.

A patient has been transported to hospital following a near-drowning incident at Murgon.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, paramedics attended a private property at 9.50am this morning.

The patient has since been transported to Murgon Hospital.