Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weapons found by police at a property in Durong near Murgon.
Weapons found by police at a property in Durong near Murgon.
News

Murgon police discover guns hidden in wall during rural raid

Dominic Elsome
16th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A RAID on a rural property has uncovered guns, drugs and ammo.

Police have charged a man following the discovery of drugs and several firearms during the execution of a search warrant at a Durong property on (December 15).

Detectives from Murgon CIB executed the search warrant at a Ridge Road property around 1:30pm, following an anonymous tip off from Crime Stoppers.

During the search police allegedly uncovered three firearms secreted in a wall, as well as a quantity of ammunition and two cannabis plants.

Detective Acting Inspector Jim Steginga of Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch said the result was a big success.

“The removal of firearms from anyone who is not authorised to possess them is incredibly important in protecting the safety of everyone in our community and I encouraged anyone with information with respect to any unlawful possession of firearms to contact Crime stoppers, which can be done anonymously if they wish,” Insp Steginga

A 32-year-old Durong man has been charged with one count each of possess shortened firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon (Category A), producing dangerous drugs and authority need to use explosives.

He has been scheduled to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 2, 2021.

dangerous drugs durong firearm offences murgon cib
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More storms forecast after southeast saturated

        Premium Content More storms forecast after southeast saturated

        Weather Queenslanders are being warned to brace for the possibility of widespread thunderstorms following days of destruction in the southeast, with only the far southwest of...

        ‘Water is gold’: Motion to drop standpipe prices rejected

        Premium Content ‘Water is gold’: Motion to drop standpipe prices rejected

        Council News COUNCIL again debated the divisive standpipe price dilemma following a recent...

        Motorcycle rider rushed to hospital after striking kangaroo

        Premium Content Motorcycle rider rushed to hospital after striking kangaroo

        Breaking A patient has been transported to hospital after they struck a Kangaroo on a...

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access