Murgon police investigate attempted burglary, bike thefts

Murgon police are investigating two seperate burglary attempts in the town across two nights. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

Murgon police are investigating two seperate burglary attempts in the town across two nights. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

Murgon police are investigating to attempted burglaries from homes in the region across two nights.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

At an unknown time between the March 25 and March 26, unknown offender/s attended a Dutton Street, Murgon address and stole three push bikes from the porch area.

Then just a day later, an attempted burglary occurred.

At an unknown time between March 26 and March 27, unknown offender/s attended a Coronation Drive, Murgon address and attempted to gain entry to the residence.

It appears that entry was not gained and no property was stolen from the address.

Investigations are continuing into both matters.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription