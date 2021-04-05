Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Murgon police are investigating two seperate burglary attempts in the town across two nights. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Murgon police are investigating two seperate burglary attempts in the town across two nights. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

Murgon police investigate attempted burglary, bike thefts

Dominic Elsome
5th Apr 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Murgon police are investigating to attempted burglaries from homes in the region across two nights.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

At an unknown time between the March 25 and March 26, unknown offender/s attended a Dutton Street, Murgon address and stole three push bikes from the porch area.

Then just a day later, an attempted burglary occurred.

At an unknown time between March 26 and March 27, unknown offender/s attended a Coronation Drive, Murgon address and attempted to gain entry to the residence.

It appears that entry was not gained and no property was stolen from the address.

Investigations are continuing into both matters.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

murgon crime murgon crime 2021 murgon police south burnett crime 2021 south burnett crime wrap
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient taken to hospital after car smashes into tree

        Premium Content Patient taken to hospital after car smashes into tree

        News A patient has been taken to Kingaroy Hospital after their car collide with a tree on the D’Aguilar Highway. DETAILS:

        BREAKING: Man transported to hospital after Burnett rollover

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man transported to hospital after Burnett rollover

        News A driver is being transported to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in the...

        Kingaroy police investigating two late night break-ins

        Premium Content Kingaroy police investigating two late night break-ins

        Crime Kingaroy police are investigating two frightening break-ins where offenders have...

        Motocross rider flown to hospital after Burnett crash

        Premium Content Motocross rider flown to hospital after Burnett crash

        News A motocross rider has been flown to hospital after he lost control of his bike and...