Murgon police investigating fires at skate park, business

Police are investigating to seperate fires lit in the Murgon area earlier this week.

Police are investigating to seperate fires lit in the Murgon area earlier this week.

Murgon police are investigating two separate fires deliberately lit in earlier this week.

At approximately 5.25pm on January 10, unknown offenders have allegedly lit a small fire at the skate park on Gore Street, Murgon before leaving the area.

The fire burnt out quickly, with no damage other than to the grass.

Then on January 11, at approximately 12.50am, unknown offenders placed a wheelie bin in the parking lot of a business on Lamb Street, Murgon and ignited it, destroying the bin.

The same offenders then allegedly attempted to set fire to cardboard in a dumpster nearby, but were unsuccessful.

Investigations are continuing into both matters.