Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating to seperate fires lit in the Murgon area earlier this week.
Police are investigating to seperate fires lit in the Murgon area earlier this week.
Crime

Murgon police investigating fires at skate park, business

Dominic Elsome
14th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Murgon police are investigating two separate fires deliberately lit in earlier this week.

At approximately 5.25pm on January 10, unknown offenders have allegedly lit a small fire at the skate park on Gore Street, Murgon before leaving the area.

The fire burnt out quickly, with no damage other than to the grass.

Then on January 11, at approximately 12.50am, unknown offenders placed a wheelie bin in the parking lot of a business on Lamb Street, Murgon and ignited it, destroying the bin.

The same offenders then allegedly attempted to set fire to cardboard in a dumpster nearby, but were unsuccessful.

Investigations are continuing into both matters.

murgon crime murgon crime 2021 murgon police south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Find out the industries crying out for workers as Queensland records a new record in job vacancies.

        The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Premium Content The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Health These are the questions that Queensland Health couldn’t answer

        Romance anthology earns place on summer reading list

        Romance anthology earns place on summer reading list

        News Book extract: The stage is set for drama in One From The Heart, an anthology...

        Furious driver attempts to mow down local man with his car

        Premium Content Furious driver attempts to mow down local man with his car

        Crime An argument escalated to a dangerous point when a South Burnett man pulled out a...