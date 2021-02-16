Murgon police respond to five break and enters days apart

February 1

Between 3pm on January 29 and 11am on February 1, unknown offender/s gained access to a house in Jerome Street, Cherbourg.

No property was taken and investigations are continuing into this matter.

February 4

Between 2.45pm on February 2 and 9am on February 4, unknown offender/s gained access to a house in Chataway Street, Murgon and stole property.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.

February 6

At approximately 3pm on February 6, police intercepted a vehicle at Collins Road, Cherbourg for the purpose of a licence check.

A 25-year-old Cherbourg woman will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on March 17, charged with driving while disqualified.

February 8

At approximately 11.25am on February 8, police intercepted a vehicle on Murray Road, Cherbourg for the purpose of a licence check.

A 41-year-old Cherbourg man will appear in the Cherbourg Magistrates Court on February 17, charged with allegedly driving while disqualified.

February 9

Between 5pm and 6pm, unknown offender/s gained access to a house in Armstrong Street, Murgon and stole property.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.

February 10

Between 8.30pm and 8.40pm, unknown offender/s gained access to a house in Coronation Drive, Murgon and stole property.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.

February 11

Between 9am on February 8 and 1pm on February 11, unknown offender/s gained access to a house in Watt Street, Murgon.

No property was taken and investigations are continuing.

February 14

Between 3pm and 3.30pm, a disturbance occurred at a Macalister Street, Murgon address between two persons.

As a result, one person was injured and taken to hospital.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

