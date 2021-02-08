Menu
handcuffs, arrest, generic, police, arrested
Murgon teenager charged over indecent act targeting woman

Dominic Elsome
8th Feb 2021 5:00 PM
Police have charged a 15-year-old boy following an incident at a residential address in Murgon on Saturday, February 6.

Police allege the boy entered the yard of a woman, alerted her to his presence and then allegedly acted indecently.

Officers conducted an extensive neighbourhood door knock to identify the alleged offender.

On Sunday, February 7, police arrested a 15-year-old Murgon boy and charged him with an indecent act offence.

He is due to appear in Murgon Children’s Court.

Sergeant Alan Gerrard said the assistance within the community was outstanding.

“The collaboration between Queensland Police Service and involved community members has led to swift identification and arrest of the person involved,” Sergeant Gerrard said.

