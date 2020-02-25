Murgon through to the big dance

MURGON District have secured their spot in the 2020 Gympie Regional Cricket grand final after defeating Gympie Colts by 63 runs at the Murgon Showgrounds on Saturday.

After an impressive season with 13 wins, five draws and two losses, Murgon were favourites heading into the weekend.

Damien Sippel and Jason Webber opened the batting for Murgon with an early wicket going the way of Gympie with Sippel dismissed LBW on 16 runs.

Dwayne Malone was the next batsman to the crease with Webber and Malone having a terrific partnership.

Webber added 46 runs to the total before he was caught by Colts’ Dean Walker.

Dwayne Malone looked like he couldn’t put a foot wrong until he floated the ball out to Dean Walker who took his second catch for the match.

Lehman Brunjes hit 26 before he was caught, followed by 9 from Ashley Sippel and Matthew Springate.

Kurt McArthur added another 10 before Harrison Sippel hit 1 and Graham Brown hit 2.

Colts’ Sam Lang continued his good form taking three wickets and a catch.

Anthony Smerdon took two with both Chris Hughes and Andrew Mallet taking a wicket each.

Murgon finished the 35 overs 8/215.

With 215 to chase, Gympie sent out Andrew Mallet and Brandon Sauer with Mallet caught by Ashley Sippel for a duck.

Sauer faced 47 balls, however only managed to hit 14 runs before he was caught out by Harrison Sippel.

Colts captain Guy Preston did his best to score some runs, hitting 18 before he was bowled by Dwayne Malone.

Sam Lang looked like he was there to stay, hitting 37 off 24 balls before he was bowled by Murgon’s Damien Sippel.

Dean Walker and Gary McClintock both added another 15 runs each before two more low scores had the Colts all out for 152 runs.

Murgon’s Graham Brown and Bryce Edwards took three wickets each with Nathan Nixon, Dwayne Malone and Ashley Sippel all taking one.

Damien Sippel had an outstanding innings in the field taking three catches.

Murgon finished the match 63 runs ahead and now have a week off before the grand final on March 7.

Colts will play against Kenilworth in the preliminary final on Saturday, February 29, at Keith Manthey Oval in Gympie.