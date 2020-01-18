Murgon Town Hall sees the light

The new audio visual equipment based at the town hall will assist community groups and organisations with holding functions for both large and small gatherings.

COMMUNITY members will see the light following the completion of South Burnett Regional Council’s successful Murgon Town Hall Audio Visual Equipment and Furniture project.

The project, fully funded through the Australian Government’s Community Development Grants Programme, has seen the purchase of a large size screen and projector, along with a smaller screen and projector, a portable wireless PA system, microphone and speaker combo, tables and chairs.

90 new chairs have been purchased, along with 30 new light weigh trestle tables which will replace the existing old, heavy and damaged equipment, and two trestle trolleys will make it easier for our community members to set up and put away equipment before and after functions.

Council has thanked the Australian Government for this much needed funding to assist with the purchase of audio visual equipment and furniture for the Murgon Town Hall.

For further information regarding this project, please contact Council’s Property team on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.