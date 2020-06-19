Mushroom meat-alternative flies off the shelves

Michael Fox is pictured holding Warana-based Fable (mushroom-based alternative meat product) products available for sale at Wooolworths.

VEGANS and meat eaters alike have been rushing to their local Woolworths supermarkets to get hold of a Sunshine Coast-based product that's getting national attention.

Warana-based Fable Food Co, an all-natural plant-based meat alternative made from shiitake mushrooms, is now available in 600 Woolworths supermarkets across the country.

Co-founder and CEO Michael Fox said since the product was launched last year it had only grown in popularity, with venues like Cafe Vie and Glass House Brewery as well as home delivery service Marley Spoon featuring the mushroom protein.

Backed by celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal, Fable was founded by former fine dining chef and mycologist Jim Fuller, organic mushroom farmer Chris McLoghlin and Mr Fox.

After becoming a vegetarian four-and-a-half years ago, Mr Fox couldn't find the right product to satisfy his craving for the "taste and texture of meat".

"I wanted to develop something that was satisfy those cravings," he said.

"I started exploring the mushroom space and through that met my two co-founders.

"We joined forces last year with the goal of developing a mushroom-based meat alternative."

Mr Fox said the product had been met with nothing but praise, especially since Fable started posting handy recipes on social media.

"It's a really exciting feeling seeing all the work come to fruition," he said.

Fable Food Co is now available at the Currimundi, Kawana Waters, Mountain Creek, Caloundra, Pelican Waters, North Lakes, Maleny, Nambour, Maroochydore Big Top, Sunshine Plaza, Buderim, Coolum, Noosa, Noosaville and Tewantin Woolworths supermarkets. It comes in a 250g pack for $8.50.

For more information visit fablefoodco.com.au.