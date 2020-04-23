Music teacher plans to keep the Anzac spirit alive

Kingaroy State High School music teacher Matt Phillips will be playing the iconic song, The Last Post, on the trumpet from his driveway on Anzac Day 2020. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Kingaroy State High School music teacher Matt Phillips will be playing the iconic song, The Last Post, on the trumpet from his driveway on Anzac Day 2020. Photo: Laura Blackmore

KINGAROY State High School music teacher Matt Phillips is not letting the current restrictions around COVID-19 stop the spirit of the Anzac from coming to life this weekend.

For more than 15 years Mr Phillips has been performing iconic song, The Last Post, on his trumpet at services across the South Burnett.

After he was informed the annual dawn service at Memorial Park at Kingaroy was cancelled, he came up with a plan to still be able to celebrate the momentous day with his students.

“As a trumpet player I feel priveledged that I get to play it each year,” Mr Phillips said.

“It’s strange not to be able to play this year because Anzac Day means we are all down at the park.

“We thought we still wanted to acknowledge the day and say thank you to the veterans.

“I put an email out to all of my students and said, ‘Right, here’s what we are going to do. We are going to play The Last Post on our driveways and I don’t care what instrument you play.’

“We emailed out the music and so far we have about 25 to 30 kids who are going to participate on Saturday morning.

Kingaroy State High School music teacher Matt Phillips was gifted his beloved trumpet by his parents when he was in Year 12, nearly 20 years ago. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Mr Phillips said even though he always looked forward to attending the dawn service, he hoped his innovative idea would show that the community does care for this significant day.

“There’s always a huge crowd at Kingaroy for the dawn service,” he said.

“I was sad when they were forced to cancel it.

“However, I am pleased by the number of kids who signed up.

“They are scattered around Kingaroy and the surrounding towns and at 6am this Saturday they will walk out on their driveways to play the song.

“I had some parents who were disappointed they weren’t playing at 4.38am.

“I said to them we have to try keep the neighbours happy and settled for 6am,” he laughed.

“There are bound to be a few wrong notes because it is a hard song to play.

“But I’m proud they want to give it a go.”

Matt Phillips will miss playing the iconic song, The Last Post, on the trumpet at Memorial Park at Kingaroy this Anzac Day. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Despite the current environment with coronavirus, Mr Phillips said he had future plans to get his students more involved at Anzac Day events.

“We started to get the kids playing at school ceremonies, like at last year’s Remembrance Day we had eight trumpet players.

“My goal is to one day have all of the kids doing the Anzac Day service, not out of laziness, but I just want to see them achieve.”