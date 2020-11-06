MUSIC WITH A MISSION: Fireys raise money for rural brigades

A TEAM of rural firefighters are putting the finishing touches on the 5th instalment of the Freedom Concert, a music event to raise money for the Brooklands, Ellesmere and Tanduringie rural fire brigades.

Taking place on the grounds of the Maidenwell Hotel, Freedom Concert will feature five bands from across South East Queensland, with all proceeds going directly to the Brooklands Rural Fire brigade.

The event ran in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018, raising funds for a different cause every year.

Brian Newton, Hanni Hodgson, Corin Nedson and Grant Nedson on the stage at the Maidenwell Hotel. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Event organiser and 15 year rural firefighting veteran Grant Nedson said the event is about supporting organisations in need.

“I have run the event since 2014 and each year we raise money for different organisations who need support and this year it happens to be the Brooklands Rural Fire Brigade,” Mr Nedson said.

“The Brooklands Rural Fire Brigade also encompasses the Ellesmere and Tanduringie, and the Brooklands station needs money to expand their shed.

“Everyone's been doing it tough lately, so it will be good to see everyone out here enjoying the music and supporting both the Brooklands Fire Brigade and the Maidenwell Hotel.”

Mr Nedson has been a rural firefighter at the Brooklands station for 15 years, covering everything from bushfires to helping people clear their yards.

When he’s not fighting fires, he is organising fundraising events, which he has done on five occasions across the region.

Mr Nedson said events like this are important because the work rural firefighters do is vital.

“Everyone can do with a little more money especially volunteer organisations who do important work, and that’s why I create these events,” he said.

“It’s hard to know how many people will come because of COVID this year, but we are looking forward to another great night.

“The Brooklands community is a great community, everyone helps each other out and coming into fire season we need all the help we can get.”

Hanni Hodgson is another dedicated Brooklands firefighter who said fires can cause so much harm and damage, so the work the rural firefighters do is very important.

Hanni Hodgson has been with the Brooklands Fire Brigade for five years. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

“For me being a rural firefighter is about helping my community and I get a great sense of pleasure by helping put out a fire that could potentially cause damage and hurt people,” she said.



“I’m looking forward to tomorrow, it should be a good night and hopefully we can raise some much needed funds for the Brooklands Fire Brigade.”

Gates are open all day, music kicks off at 4pm and free camping and amenities are right next door on adjacent Sports oval.