Must do: Qld’s top tourist attraction revealed

From the Dreamtime to the big time.

An Indigenous storytelling show at Beenleigh has been voted Queensland's top Must Do tourism experience after a statewide competition run by travel giant RACQ.

Spirit of the Red Sands beat the biggest tourist attractions in the state in a poll taken by thousands of RACQ members.

Most of the 10 runner-up placegetters were also away from the traditional tourism favourites, with Darling Downs Zoo, Capricorn Caves and several Great Barrier Reef islands and experiences making the list.

The win by Spirit of the Red Sands also backs up a push from tourism leaders for Queensland to develop more attractions celebrating our unique Indigenous culture, while the State Government has already extended the Year of Indigenous Tourism in to 20201.

Red Sands CEO Mike Tamaki said the public recognition was 'truly humbling' and a sign that Indigenous tourism experiences could prove just as popular as theme parks and other traditional money spinners.

"We're so thrilled about it," he said.

Spirit of the Red Sands performers (from left) Beau Broome, Ashley Ruska, Jaylen Ruska, Aaron Ruska and Joseph Buhmann. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"It shows that Indigenous tourism is no longer viewed as a token gesture or experience you might do when you have done everything else.

"It's now a really popular option and poised to play a major role for tourism in the future."

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said the competition showed the rich variety of the state's tourist attractions and experiences that were still on offer, despite the dampener placed on international travel by the coronavirus.

"Across the final list of 150 Must Dos in Queensland, there's a fantastic and diverse array of experiences and locations to visit - from exploring the amazing story telling and culture of our Indigenous people, to watching sunsets over some of the most iconic beaches in the world.

"Now, it's up to Queenslanders to go out and explore this great state of ours and help our tourism sector get back on its feet."

RACQ will release a full list of Queensland's top 150 must do experiences this week.

Originally published as Must do: Qld's top tourist attraction revealed