MUST SEE: Five things to do this weekend in South Burnett

NIGHT OF FUN: Murgon and Cherbourg youth enjoying one of the South Burnett’s Byte Nites held at the Murgon PCYC on Saturdays. Photo: Contributed

NIGHT OF FUN: Murgon and Cherbourg youth enjoying one of the South Burnett’s Byte Nites held at the Murgon PCYC on Saturdays. Photo: Contributed

AS always, the South Burnett will be buzzing with energy at the weekend as people take part in various activities across the region.

Check out our list of the top five things to do this weekend.

Boondooma Family Fishing Competition

The Boondooma Dam Family Fishing Competition is celebrating its 30-year milestone this weekend.

From 5am on Saturday until 11am on Sunday, competitors will take to the water for a fun few days of fishing.

Nominations cost $20 for adults and $5 for juniors.

Registrations open on Friday, February 7, at noon, with a briefing at 8pm on Friday.

There will be a bounty of cash and prizes to be given away at the competition.

Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Matthew Mott, Noel and Jonathon Ward, and Doug Schier from the Boondooma Dam Fish Stocking Association are ready for a weekend of fishing. Photo: Madeline Grace

Legends of League Festival

Thousands of footy fans are expected to fill the streets of Cherbourg this weekend for the first time in 32 years.

The Legends of League match will feature a two-day festival of rugby league that will have six men’s and three women’s teams from all over Queensland competing for prizemoney.

Gates open on Friday, February 7, with teams set to play two matches on Friday and one on Saturday before the Legends game kicks off at 6.30pm.

Many Legends of League will travel out to Cherbourg this weekend for the festival of rugby league. Photo: Matt Collins

Cooyar Gala Cocktail Party

To kickstart the year in a fashionable way, the Cooyar Agricultural Society is hosting a Gala Cocktail Night.

Held at the Cooyar and District Memorial Hall, guests can put on their best frock or suit and enjoy a night out on the town on Saturday.

Tickets are $50 a person or a table of 10 is $450.

Bar and nibbles will start from 6pm, with dinner served at 7.45pm

The 2020 Cooyar Miss Showgirl will be presented and there will also be prizes drawn throughout the evening.

Bookings are essential.

Booie Hall Dance

Locals can enjoy a night of old-school dancing as Booie Hall gets set to host ­another fantastic night of music on Saturday.

From 8pm, guests will have the chance to showcase their best dance moves.

Admission is $10 for adults or $5 for high school students and spectators.

Supper, novelties and a lucky door prize will be available on the night.

Murgon Byte Nite

The South Burnett PCYC will be hosting a Byte Nite from 6pm at the Murgon Jubilee Swimming Pool.

On Saturday night there will be a range of fun activities and games for children to partake in and keep active.