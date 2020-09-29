Menu
Murgon Mustangs U10 team photo at the Kirk Reynoldson Cup. (Picture: Social Media)
Rugby League

Mustangs youngsters claim third place at Kirk Reynoldson Cup

Tristan Evert
29th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEAM of U10 Murgon Mustangs travelled to Wandoan over the weekend to participate in the Kirk Reynoldson cup, three days of hotly contested rugby league.

Not only did the Mustang juniors finish in 3rd place with 5 wins, 4 draws and a loss, they were also noted for playing with a high level of sportsmanship.

U10s coach Cole Cooper said it was an awesome weekend.

The half time huddle. (Picture: Social Media)
“Murgon did unreal, we managed to win five games and everyone played really well,” Cooper said.

“It was a great few days, the Wandoan Wildcats put on a show for everyone and everything ran smoothly.

“After the carnival the referees came over to one of our trainers and said he was amazed with the behaviour of our boys.”

Camping at the Wandoan Showgrounds, the Mustangs were also supporting the local community during their stay.

Most players crossed for tries throughout the competition and Gordon Fisher was awarded man of the tournament for his consistent performance over the three days.

