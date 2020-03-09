‘My beautiful sister Bellah-Rose’: Homicide or simply tragedy?

Bellah-Rose Salafia was found dead at home in Zillmere.

A HOMICIDE investigation into the suspicious death of a young baby in Brisbane is still ongoing with police pursuing several lines of inquiry.

Tributes for three-month-old Bellah-Rose Salafia continued yesterday with baby toys and flowers left outside her home in Brisbane's north.

One relative posted on Facebook that Bellah-Rose had been "extremely loved".

"We love you. forever in our hearts darling," she said.

A detective yesterday at the Zillmere residence where Bellah-Rose was found unresponsive on Saturday.

The woman also lashed out at media reporting of the incident.

"Wow, how wrong can they get things. twisting words," she said in response to one report.

Bellah-Rose was found unconscious in her cot at a Zillmere house just before 6am on Saturday and died after being rushed to the nearby Prince Charles Hospital

Investigators are awaiting post-mortem results and police remained at the home yesterday.

"Investigations are ongoing and several people are assisting police with their inquiries," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said yesterday.

Community members leave baby toys at the Zillmere address. Picture: Richard Walker/AAP

No charges have yet been laid. Police would not say if the baby's parents or carers are involved in the investigation.

A fundraiser has been set up by her brother to pay for funeral costs.

"Sadly my sister Bellah-Rose has passed away," the teenage boy said.

"I'm asking for people to make a small donation for my beautiful sister."