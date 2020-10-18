Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Body of Federal Court Judge found in QLD bushland
News

‘My best mate’: Wife’s emotional farewell to judge after tragedy

by Chris Clarke
18th Oct 2020 9:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Judge Guy Andrew has been farewelled at a funeral service in Brisbane on Saturday morning, following his death last week.

Judge Andrew, 55, was found dead in bushland near Mt Coot-Tha on October 8, after he went missing five days earlier.

He took his own life.

On Saturday, Judge Andrew's daughters Morgan and Bridget, said "family was everything" to him.

"Our dad was a wise man. Family was everything to dad," Morgan and Bridget's shared statement said.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

"The amount of time dad dedicated to our family was nothing short of incredible. Dad's currency was time and he was never stingy with it. 

"Dad finally did something for himself and we are not here to judge somebody who never judged the actions of anybody else."

The Andrew family has received dozens of letters of support in the last week, wife Nicole Andrew said.

Mrs Andrew called him her "best mate".

Federal Circuit Court Townsville Judge Guy Andrew, Townsville Bulletin pic
Federal Circuit Court Townsville Judge Guy Andrew, Townsville Bulletin pic

"My life with Guy has been nothing but brilliant - 34 years we were together," she said.

"We made a life together and a family. We worked hard and through dedication to each other we created a life and never looked back.

"He loved me for who I was. He gave me two very special gifts in my life - my two daughters. 

"Morgan and Bridget were his very special treasures. They know and they always will."

Mrs Andrew said her husband made an effort for everyone he met.

"He was always there for people, he knew the names of the security guards and he knew their wives and families," she said.

Judge Andrew was a devoted husband, father and neighbour, the service heard.

He was a Liverpool Football Club fan and a keen fisherman with "an obsession with catching the biggest whiting in the Pottsville Creek".

He also enjoyed amateur carpentry, with neighbours saying they would frequently saw him working around the house with his beloved tool belt strapped around him.

"He helped shape my sons into the men they are today and for that I'm forever grateful," one neighbour said.

Judge Guy Andrew worked in Brisbane most recently as a Federal Circuit Court judge following a long and successful career as a lawyer.

More Stories

editors picks guy andrew

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Ridiculous’ cost of dogs during pandemic

        Premium Content 'Ridiculous’ cost of dogs during pandemic

        News Pet prices have tripled in the last 12 months, with prospective owners paying “exorbitant” prices to get their hands on sought-after breeds.

        Intoxicated Nanango man allegedly tried to outrun police

        Premium Content Intoxicated Nanango man allegedly tried to outrun police

        Crime Despite being given several warnings to stop he continued drinking

        The real powerhouses behind Qld politics

        Premium Content The real powerhouses behind Qld politics

        Politics Queensland’s election campaign is not all posing and promises,

        WHAT’S ON: 5 unmissable events in the Burnett this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 5 unmissable events in the Burnett this weekend

        Whats On FROM celebrity appearances to some fancy flying with model planes, here are five...