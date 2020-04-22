‘My heart bleeds’: Judge slams school dropout for failed drug run

A teenager has been charged for transporting a huge quantity of MDMA destined for the Grass Is Greener music festival at the Cairns Showgrounds last year. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

A TEENAGE school dropout who quit three jobs because they were boring or he didn't like his boss, then tried to make a quick buck on a 3000km roadtrip for festival drugs before being caught "red-handed".

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named as he is still a child, uploaded a video to his phone showing he and his 18-year-old co-offender using a $50 note to snort a white powder while driving between Hervey Bay and Cairns with the caption "don't snort and drive".

The Cairns Supreme Court heard the pair had made the trip to pick up a huge quantity of MDMA destined for distribution at the Grass is Greener Festival being held in Cairns on October 26 last year.

But their mission came unstuck when their car was pulled over by police near Babinda the morning of the festival who found more than 220g of MDMA inside - potentially worth more than $20,000 - along with a drug testing kit.

The court heard police also searched his Earlville residence - finding small quantities of cocaine, steroids, MDMA, three knives and a set of knuckle dusters.

The teenager, who pleaded guilty to five counts of drug possession and one court of weapons possession, was handed a two-year probation order by Justice Jim Henry yesterday who also ordered he perform 75 hours of community service.

The court was told after leaving school in 2017 as a 15-year-old he had quit a job with a seafood business twice because he didn't like the "repetitive" nature of warehouse work, and also gave up a mechanic apprenticeship after a disagreement with a colleague.

"Oh how my heart bleeds for him," Justice Henry said.

"I guess he's learning if (a job) sounds too good to be true, it is. You've got to work for things in life.

"Willpower and discipline has been lacking as something of quite a disturbing pattern.

"You need to address that."

The court heard he had previously served 48 days in detention before being granted bail in December and had made four previous appearances in the Cairns Children's Court since he was 14 - for property and drug-related offences.

The 18-year-old co-offender has had his case committed to the Supreme Court but the indictment is yet to be presented.

