MyGov website crashes as Centrelink swamped

Long queues snaked around Centrelink offices around the country today as the Federal Government's online portal for unemployment benefits crashed under the increased strain caused by coronavirus lockdown measures.

Both the Centrelink app and the entire MyGov portal fell over shortly before 9am AEDT, with users unable to log into their accounts to update their information or register for allowances including Newstart.

Some users on DownDetector said the MyGov portal had been suffering outages since Friday, and had stopped accepting file uploads.

Massive queues at Centrelink offices across Melbourne this morning. This is Cheltenham - 100+ waiting to register to Coronavirus relief payments. Some standing apart, some not. pic.twitter.com/s3AQMdEE0j — Paul Dowsley (@pauldowsley7) March 22, 2020

Social media users also reported being unable to get through to Centrelink over the phone, instead met with messages to call back later.

The platform's crash came the day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced stringent lockdown measures to ensure social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Australia.

Clubs, pubs, sporting venues, churches, cinemas, gyms and casinos will all shut their doors at midday today across the country.

Restaurants and cafes will also close, but be allowed to serve takeaway, while essential services - including retail shops, offices, workplaces and schools - will remain open, the prime minister announced last night.

Schools will be required to stay open until the end of term, and continue after the holidays provided health advice does not change, however parents will be allowed to keep their children at home if they want to.