Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life as police try to piece together what happened after he was found with critical injuries on a street in a small town.
A man is fighting for life as police try to piece together what happened after he was found with critical injuries on a street in a small town.
Crime

Mystery after man found critically injured in street

by Grace Mason
19th Dec 2020 7:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is fighting for life as police try to piece together what happened after he was found with critical injuries on a Ravenshoe street.

The 36-year-old man was located on John St about 11pm last night by an off duty paramedic.

He was suffering serious head injuries.

He was flown to the Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been established as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Anyone with any information which may assist investigators, including dashcam footage of the area at the time, is asked to contact police.

Originally published as Mystery after man found critically injured in Tablelands street

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAGEDY: Booie crash claims man’s life week before Christmas

        Premium Content TRAGEDY: Booie crash claims man’s life week before Christmas

        News An elderly Wattle Camp man has tragically lost his life on a Burnett road just a week before Christmas.

        REVEALED: Ten of the most bizarre court cases of 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: Ten of the most bizarre court cases of 2020

        Crime FROM crimes being exposed on social media to using superannuation to buy weed...

        Miracle program providing hope for Burnett youth offenders

        Premium Content Miracle program providing hope for Burnett youth offenders

        News ‘He only knew 15 letters of the alphabet”: South Burnett youth offenders are...

        RANKED: Nanango’s worst streets for break-ins

        Premium Content RANKED: Nanango’s worst streets for break-ins

        Crime HAS your street seen the most unlawful entries over these past 12 months? FIND OUT...