Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Homicide detectives have closed off a suburban street after a man was found dead inside a home.
Homicide detectives have closed off a suburban street after a man was found dead inside a home.
Crime

Mystery as man found dead in home

by James Hall
2nd Apr 2021 9:04 AM

Homicide detectives are piecing together the mysterious death of a man in Melbourne's east, who was found at 4.20am in the suburban home.

Victoria Police confirmed officers had been called to the house on Lorraine Street in Boronia in the early hours of Good Friday, with the yet to be identified man pronounced dead at the scene.

"The exact circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be determined," police told the NCA NewsWire, but Channel 7 has reported the homicide squad is on the scene and investigating.

The suburban street is expected to be closed off for an extended time while officers scour the area.

More to come

Originally published as Mystery as man found dead in home

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police on the hunt for trio in stolen 4WD after crime spree

        Premium Content Police on the hunt for trio in stolen 4WD after crime spree

        Crime Police are appealing for community assistance to track down a stolen landcruiser, and its occupants responsible for a crime spree, after it was last seen in the South...

        Historical Goomeri building set to transform into bookstore

        Premium Content Historical Goomeri building set to transform into bookstore

        Community Approaching its 100th birthday, a historical building in Goomeri will soon be...

        Magistrate slams DV offender over continual breaches

        Premium Content Magistrate slams DV offender over continual breaches

        Crime ‘The last thing I want is for your children to grow up like you’: A magistrate has...