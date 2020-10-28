Mystery candidate’s bizarre visit to electorate

An election candidate in a marginal seat has proved a mystery – even to his fellow candidates.

An election candidate in a marginal seat has proved a mystery – even to his fellow candidates.

A GOLD Coast election candidate in one of the city's most marginal seats is a mystery, making a bizarre brief visit to the electorate.

Clive Palmer's United Australia Party named Carlo Filingeri as their Burleigh candidate, running against MP Michael Hart and Labor's Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew.

But a full-page ad taken out by the billionaire mining tycoon features photos of UAP candidate in all 11 Gold Coast electorates, except Mr Filingeri.

A full-page ad doesn’t feature Mr Filingeri’s photo. Photo: Supplied

UAP candidates contacted by the Bulletin, including Bonney's David Bark and Coomera's Heath Gallagher, had not heard from Mr Filingeri.

He has not responded to Bulletin questions sent to him throughout the election period.

Invitations to the Bulletin's Burleigh election debate also went unanswered.

His candidate page on the party website does not have a photo or information, and social media links on the page redirect to the United Australia Party's official Facebook and Twitter.

A Burleigh polling booth volunteer told the Bulletin: "He was here for 15 minutes of half an hour on the first couple of days. He didn't identify himself or speak. None of us knew it was him (the candidate for UAP until we read publicity about him).

"He hasn't been here since midweek. There are no how-to-votes from him. He remains an enigma."

The polling booth volunteer said some volunteers understood Mr Filingeri was a pilot from Western Australia.

"He was here for two days, just smiling behind a volunteer handing out for him. Then he disappeared. He didn't look like he wanted to be here. A plane flew over and we joked that must be him (going home)."

A report in the West Australian in August said Mr Filingeri was a pilot of the mining magnate's private jet.

The Western Australian Government - locked in a High Court battle with Mr Palmer over their hard line border closure - now claims an exemption form allegedly lodged by Mr Filingeri was a hoax.

Mr Filingeri’s page on the party website. Photo: United Party Australia

The government alleged he lodged an error-riddled exemption application form, which listed his gender as "female" and Mr Palmer as his "husband".

There are six candidates running against Mr Hart, who holds the Burleigh seat with a 4.9 per cent margin.

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as Mystery candidate's bizarre visit to Coast electorate