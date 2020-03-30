Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Helicopter above Mooloolaba
Offbeat

Mystery chopper ‘hovering’ above raises eyebrows

Ashley Carter
30th Mar 2020 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS have been left wondering after a helicopter was seen "hovering" over Mooloolaba's suburban streets this morning.

Videos sent to the Daily show the chopper circling above streets blocks back from Mooloolaba beach, which it's reportedly been doing for more than an hour.

Theories have circulated online about the chopper, with some claiming it could be "scanning" the streets to check if residents were adhering to coronavirus restrictions.

However there is no evidence to support that claim.

Others have said the "ear-ringing" helicopter was simply from a flight training school.

mooloolaba offbeat
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cherbourg enters lockdown in a bid to keep virus out

        premium_icon Cherbourg enters lockdown in a bid to keep virus out

        News Mayor says coronavirus is the biggest threat the community has faced in its history.

        • 30th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
        League officials positive despite forced pause in play

        premium_icon League officials positive despite forced pause in play

        Rugby League South Burnett coaching staff acknowledge businesses and families doing it tough...

        Swickers outlines its coronavirus prevention measures

        premium_icon Swickers outlines its coronavirus prevention measures

        Business JOBS AVAILABLE: Panic buying, employee absentees and 2020 ham season leads to...

        ‘WE’RE STILL HERE’: Mental health support available

        ‘WE’RE STILL HERE’: Mental health support available

        Health Crucial alcohol, drug and mental health support will continue to be delivered...