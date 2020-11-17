Police are yet to charge anyone after a fiery car crash left three people seriously injured and forced the Bribie Island Bridge to be closed for hours - but they have found the man who fled the scene.

Emergency services were called to the bridge at about 12.20pm.

Police will allege a silver Mazda wagon, driven by a 46-year-old woman, crossed onto the wrong side of the bridge and collided head-on with a red Kia wagon.

The crash caused the car to catch on fire and the bridge to be closed for hours.

The woman and a 71-year-old man who was a passenger in the car, were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The cars caught fire after impact, with fuel spilling on to the road. Picture: 9 News/Twitter

A 74-year-old man, the driver of the Kia, was also taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A third passenger from the Mazda fled towards Bribie Island after the crash - sparking a search.

Police have confirmed the man, aged in his 40s, presented to a hospital late yesterday afternoon.

Officer-in-charge of Burpengary Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Greg Price said the man was assisting police with the investigations and that no one had been charged yet.

"We are still investigating what happened in that car," Sgt Price said.

He said the 71-year-old passenger was still in a serious condition and that the driver of the Kia was in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, the Mazda vehicle prior to the crash, or has any dashcam footage, to come forward.

The bridge reopened by 5pm but there were still 45-minute delays to reach the island at 5.30pm, with heavy traffic back to Ningi.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Mystery man who fled Bribie Island bridge inferno found