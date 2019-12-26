Menu
Sunken boat in Keppel Bay Marina
Mystery surrounds sunken boat on Cap Coast

Jack Evans
26th Dec 2019 11:19 AM
A boat has sunk in the Keppel Bay Marina overnight and at this stage, the cause remains a mystery.

Coast Guard Yeppoon said it was aware of the vessel's misadventure but had no information as to how it sank.

Keppel Bay Marina management said a cause would not likely be known until the vessel was salvaged.

The spokeswoman said containments were in place to stop the spread of fuels and oils.

Photos on social media show the large single-hull vessel almost completely submerged where it appears to be resting on the ocean floor.

Marina management asked the public to keep clear as the salvage mission began.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said no incident had been reported to police.

capricorn coast fishing coast guard yeppoon keppel bay marina
