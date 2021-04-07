NABBED: Kingaroy man caught drink driving near cop station

Kingaroy police nabbed a man driving nearly twice the limit near the police station over the Easter weekend, as senior police slammed motorists’ behaviour.

After a shocking Easter weekend on the roads, senior police have slammed some motorists’ behaviour as it was revealed thousands of drivers across the state were caught flouting the law.

The South Burnett wasn’t immune from poor behaviour either.

Kingaroy Road Policing Unit conducted a number of high visibility patrols and deployed an unmarked speed camera to various locations in the region which detected a large number of offences.

Police also nabbed a driver nearly twice the limit just outside the police station.

A 45 year old Kingaroy man was intercepted on Alford Street, Kingaroy.

He recorded a breath sample of 0.091 and was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on May 17, charged with drinking driving while on a probationary licence.

Across the state, more than 4,000 motorists have made poor decisions on Queensland roads over the Easter long weekend.

Six people have lost their lives and 135 individuals have been injured as a result of crashes around the state.

Speeding accounted for around half of the total number of infringements issued with 2,409 speeding drivers detected.

A total of 219 drug drivers and 228 drink drivers were detected.

Infringements were also issued for not wearing a seatbelt (113) and using a mobile phone (48), bringing the total to 4,742 offences.

Around 25 per cent of the total number of offences were detected across the state’s Central Region incorporating the Sunshine Coast, Mackay, Capricornia and Wide Bay areas.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Ray Rohweder expressed disappointment in driver behaviour over Easter, noting the significant number of lives lost and injuries sustained as a result of serious crashes.

“Motorists need to understand making good decisions on our roads, counts,” Acting Assistant Commissioner Rohweder said.

“Your decisions have a direct consequence on your life and those around you.

“Police are out on our roads detecting offences.

“We continue to target areas based on trends and analysis in driver behaviours.

“People can expect police to be anywhere at any time.”

Police will continue to target poor driver behaviours throughout the school holiday period as we work to reduce trauma on our roads.