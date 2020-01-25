Menu
Rafael Nadal dries himself during his third-round match against compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta at the Australian Open on Saturday. Picture: Dita Alangkara/AP
Tennis

Nadal sets up possible clash with Kyrgios

by Tim Michell and AAP
25th Jan 2020 4:53 PM

WORLD No.1 Rafael Nadal has set up a potential showdown with Nick Kyrgios after crushing compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in a clinical display.

Nadal dominated from the outset at Melbourne Park on Saturday, storming to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory to move into the fourth round.

He didn't even face a break point as he wiped Carreno Busta off Rod Laver Arena.

"My best match of the tournament so far without a doubt," Nadal said.

"It's true that when the conditions are a little bit warmer that helps a little bit.

"I did very well with my serve and started to hit some forehands."

The Spaniard will meet either Kyrgios or 16th seed Karen Khachanov, who clash on Saturday night on Rod Laver Arena.

Kyrgios mimicked Nadal's serve during his four-set win over Gilles Simon, but the baseliner was not buying into the perceived simmering tension between the pair.

Nick Kyrgios mocks Rafael Nadal's service routine.
Nick Kyrgios mocks Rafael Nadal's service routine.

"I really don't care, I am here to play tennis, Nadal said after his second-round victory.

"Honestly, I don't care at all. If was funny, good. That's it."

Nadal and Kyrgios have previously had a testy relationship and the Australian last year called the world's top-ranked player "salty".

Asked about tonight's Kyrgios-Kachanov match after his victory, Nadal said: "Both players are great players. Nick is always excited to be playing at home and Karen is a great player."

Earlier, French 10th seed Gael Monfils defeated Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-3.

australian open karen khachanov nick kyrgios pablo carreno busta rafael nadal
