Naked bliss short lived for drunken ‘mooner’

THE sun was still a few hours from rising - and the moon was full as it turns out - when a naked and very drunk man displayed his rear end to police officers in Ipswich.

It was 3am when the officers were confronted by the sight of Trevor Bliss yelling and screaming while standing naked in the middle of a road at Yamanto, a court heard on Thursday.

Donning boardshorts and a T-shirt at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Trevor John Bliss, 33, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to committing public nuisance at Hall Street, Yamanto on October 31, 2020; and contravening a probation order.

The 18-month order had been imposed in September 2019 for offences of going armed to cause fear, and wilful damage, the court heard.

Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Rebecca McDonald said police saw Bliss in Hall Street completely naked.

Snr Sgt McDonald said he was seen to "moon" people in a passing car then when he saw the police he mooned them too.

Trevor Bliss leaves court after pleading guilty to exposing himself to a passing motorist and police in the early hours of the morning.

She said Bliss was yelling and screaming while standing naked in the middle of the road.

The noise disturbed some residents, who switched on their lights to see what all the commotion was about.

Snr Sgt McDonald said Bliss did not comply with police instructions to put his clothes back on.

He was taken into custody for his own safety due to his high level of intoxication.

He later failed to attend court, with Bliss saying he'd been injured at the time.

Defence lawyer Christy Louden said Bliss was an unemployed father of two with welding qualifications.

Ms Louden said Bliss instructs that at the time he had been kicked out of where he was living and was homeless, sleeping in a park.

He now lives in Yamanto and has been diagnosed with PTSD and ADHD.

She said he had previously spent 15 days in custody for the offence of going armed to cause fear.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum observed that he had spent 157 days in jail.

She fined Bliss $500.

He was also resentenced and fined $500 on the previous going armed to cause fear and causing wilful damage charges.