NAME CHANGE: Fresh start for mechanic business

NAME CHANGE: One of the owners of Cooters Mechanical (formerly Kingaroy Brakes, Radiators and Repairs), Ben Stead, in front of the workshop along King St, Kingaroy. Photo: Laura Blackmore

FOR 12 months Ben Stead and Darren Rey have been finding their feet after they took over Kingaroy Brake Radiator and Mechanical Services.

Now, with the confidence of operating a business behind them, they are ready to take it up a notch.

They have rebranded the business Cooters Mechanical.

Ben said it would be business as usual, but with a different vibe.

“We took the first year ... to find out how it all runs, meet our customers and look at all of the costs,” Ben said.

“Now, we really want to create a community feel in the business and build strong relationships with our customers, rather than just being a mechanical workshop.

“I think it goes a long way if you can actually talk to them.”

As they move into the next phase, Ben said there would only be one major change.

“We are still offering the same services except we can’t do radiators now.

“We stopped it two weeks ago and sold the equipment.

“Eventually we want to get more into the mechanical side of things plus rebuild engines and do up classic cars.

“We are currently working on an HG and Ford Ranchero.”

The opportunity to buy the business was too good to pass up.

“My grandfather and father are businessmen in town,” he said.

“They have both worked their whole lives and created a good life for themselves.

“I thought ‘If they can do it, so can I’.

Ben worked at BC Auto Repairs for a decade before going halves with Darren.

“Darren used to get called Cooter,” Ben said.

“I didn’t really have a ­preference for a name and Cooter is also the mechanic on Dukes of Hazzard and easy to remember, so it seemed fitting.”

Looking to the future, Ben said they hoped their refresh of the shop would attract some new customers, especially being located across the road from Andersen’s Produce.

“If we can make the shop look a bit nicer and get potential customers see our business, we will be very happy.”