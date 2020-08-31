NAMED: 13 South Burnett drink or drug drivers in court

IN COURT: These are the people who have faced Burnett Magistrates Court charged with drink or drug driving. Picture: File

IN COURT: These are the people who have faced Burnett Magistrates Court charged with drink or drug driving. Picture: File

FROM being caught drink driving without leaving their house to driving drunk without a licence, numerous offenders have faced Magistrates Court in the North and South Burnett regions on driving related offences.

We have devised a list of some of the drink or drug-drivers that have gone through Burnett Magistrates Courts.

We hope this list will endeavour to act as a deterrent for those putting others at risk by drink or drug-driving in our region.

Jesse James Horne faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with driving over the no alcohol limit while holding a provisional licence.

The 25-year-old was intercepted on April 12 in Wondai, and blew 0.045 roadside.

Horne plead guilty, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

A conviction was recorded.

Cohen Jason Arthur Beggs faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with driving a motor vehicle over the middle alcohol limit, driving a car without fitted provisional players, and failure to appear in accordance of an undertaking.

Police intercepted Beggs in Wondai on February 14 along the Bunya Hwy, where he blew 0.113 roadside, and was not displaying red provisional plates.

The 20-year-old then failed to surrender to Murgon police on March 17.

He was disqualified from driving for three months after he plead guilty, and was given one fine of $650 for all charges.

Convictions were recorded.

John Leonard Charles Van Beelen faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with driving over the general alcohol limit on June 19.

Police intercepted Van Beelen in Wondai along the Bunya Hwy, where he blew 0.058 roadside.

The 39-year-old was given a three month driving disqualification after he plead guilty, and was fined $350.

A conviction was recorded.

Brett Leslie Menagh faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with driving a car over the middle alcohol limit on April 12 in Cherbourg.

Menagh was intercepted on Marshall St after police attended a large disturbance that evening, where he returned a reading of 0.144.

Menagh pleaded guilty and was disqualified from driving for three months.

He was convicted and fined $900.

Michael Ian Newson faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with driving over the general alcohol limit on March 11 in Toowong.

Police subjected Newson to a random breath test along Eagle St, where he returned a positive reading.

Newson plead guilty and was fined $400.

He was then disqualified from driving for one month, with a conviction being recorded.

Benjamin Douglas Godwin faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with driving over the general alcohol limit on July 5 in Murgon.

Police intercepted Godwin on Lamb St where he returned a reading of 0.055.

Godwin pleaded guilty and was fined $300.

He was then disqualified from driving for one month, with a conviction recorded.

Jy Rhys Millers faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with driving under the influence of liquor and a weapon safety precaution charge.

Police intercepted Millers along Lamb St in Murgon on May 16 for a routine check, where he returned a reading of 0.168, more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit.

The 22-year-old plead guilty and was given one fine of $1000 for both charges.

He was convicted and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Tania Lace Malt faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with driving a car over the middle alcohol limit on July 24.

Police intercepted Malt in Cherbourg for a routine check, where she returned a reading of 0.144 roadside.

The 35-year-old plead guilty and was given a 12 month probationary order.

She was convicted and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Samuel Anthony Seckold faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with driving over the general alcohol limit on July 18.

Police intercepted the 27-year-old in Murgon for a routine check and was subjected him to a roadside breath test, returning a reading of 0.091.

Seckold plead guilty and was disqualified from driving for three months.

He was convicted and fined $500.

Gavin Ashley Martin faced Gayndah Magistrates Court charged with driving with a relevant drug present in his saliva on February 4.

Police intercepted the 49-year-old on Mundubbera Durong Rd in Derri Derra, where he tested positive to meth roadside.

The Kingaroy man plead guilty and was disqualified from driving for three months.

He was convicted and fined $700.

Preston Colin Lance Rewald faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with driving under the influence of liquor on July 11.

Police attended an address in Cherbourg at about 3.12am to find Rewald inside his car with the engine running in his driveway.

A breath test showed the 31-year-old had a BAC of 0.248, nearly five times the legal blood alcohol limit.

He pleaded guilty and was disqualified from driving for six months.

He was convicted and fined $750.

Loreen Muriel Cobbo faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with driving under the influence of liquor and driving without a licence on April 16.

Police intercepted Cobbo along Pilba St in Chermside, a suburb of Brisbane for a routine check.

A random breath test returned a reading of 0.157, and checks showed she never held a licence.

The 54-year-old plead guilty and was disqualified from driving for nine months.

She was convicted and fined $1,100.

Eric John Blair faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with driving over the general alcohol limit on July 19.

The 52-year-old was intercepted at a static road breath testing site, and returned a reading of 0.06.

He plead guilty and was disqualified from driving for one month.

Blair was convicted and fined $350.