NAMED: 15 charged with drug offences in Kingaroy Court

THESE are the names of 15 drug offenders who appeared in Kingaroy Magistrates Court this month.

William Michael Knudson

Knudson pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing drug utensils.

On April 7 police executed a search warrant finding Knudson in possession of half a gram of MDMA, one gram of meth and 3 grams of weed.

The 24-year-old had no criminal history, good work history and had previously engaged with counselling.

As a result Magistrate Andrew Sinclair ordered all seized items to be forfeited and fined Knudson $750 for possessing a ‘small cocktail of drugs’.

No convictions were recorded.

Verle Charles Wilmott

Wilmott pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one count of possessing drug utensils.

On September 4 Kingaroy police executed a search warrant finding Wilmott in possession of a bong and scissors that had been used in connection with the smoking of a dangerous drug.

On October 7 police were patrolling Haly street and saw Wilmott trying to hide something.

A subsequent search uncovered two grams of cannabis

Wilmott was ordered to forfeit the seized items, fined $450 and convictions were recorded.

Kema William Sturmey

Sturmey pleaded guilty to one count of possessing drug utensils that had been used in the commission of a drug offence.

On September 15 police executed a search warrant at an Alford Street address finding a water pipe and scissors.

Sturmey was ordered to forfeit the seized items, fined $350 and a conviction was recorded.

Joshua Andrew Trapp

Trapp pleaded guilty to one count of possessing drug utensils and one count of possessing property suspected of being used in commission of a drug offence.

Police executed a search warrant at a Frangipani Drive address in Kingaroy finding Trapp in possession of two and a half grams of cannabis and scales that had been used.

Trapp was ordered to forfeit the sized items, fined $250 and convictions were recorded.

Kale Lyndon Camfferman

Camfferman was busted with over a kilogram of cannabis and was placed on probation after the court accepted it was for personal use, despite having cash which he admitted was proceeds from selling the drugs.

Camfferman was ordered to forfeit all seized items and released on probation for the period of 12 months.

No convictions were recorded.

Peter Gunther Thierauf and Brenton Johanne Brandtner



Two Kingaroy men faced court after police raids uncovered 450 grams of cannabis, drug utensils and $4400 in cash hidden in DVD cases.

The first man, Peter Gunther Thierauf pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs, one charge of possessing drug utensils and one charge of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

The second man, Brenton Johanne Brandtner pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing dangerous drugs, one charge of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and two charges of possessing drug utensils.

Thierauf’s suspended prison sentence was activated and was ordered to be served in full, released on parole immediately under the supervision of a probation and parole office.

The suspended sentence was activated for three months and convictions were recorded on all charges.

Brandtner was ordered to forfeit all the seized items including the cash, was fined $1250 and had his suspended sentence extended for six months.

Convictions were recorded on all charges.

Robert Francis Bishop

Bishop pleaded guilty to one count of possessing drug utensils that had been used and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

On September 16 police executed a search warrant at a Burrandowan Road address, finding Bishop in possession of a point of speed and a pipe that had been used.

Bishop was fined $350, the seized items were forfeited and no convictions were recorded.

Remy Anthony Grace

Grace pleaded guilty to one count of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

On October 2, police searched Grace who declared he had items including digital scales and a clip seal bag containing cannabis residue.

Grace was ordered to forfeit the seized items fined $250 and no convictions were recorded.

Gary Anthony William Green

Green pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs.

On June 2 police executed a search warrant finding Green in possession of over half a gram of cannabis seeds and two grams of cannabis.

Green was ordered to forfeit the seized items, fined $100 and no convictions were recorded.

William Dennis Clark

Clarke pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing drug utensils.

On September 9 police searched a Nanango address, finding Clarke in possession of 1.4 grams of cannabis and a pipe used in connection with the smoking of a dangerous drug.

Clarke was ordered to forfeit the sized items, fined $500 and convictions were recorded.

Sinead Renee Tebbutt

A Kingaroy woman who was caught with a large quantity of methamphetamine was slammed by a local magistrate who said meth has no place in Australia and needs to be stamped out.

Sinead Renee Tebbutt pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs exceeding the schedule three quantity, one charge of possessing dangerous drugs and one charge of possessing drug utensils.

Police searched an address on Evelyn Street in Kingaroy, finding 4.91 grams of meth, which came to 3.4 grams of pure meth.

In relation to charge one Tebbutt was ordered to serve a six month custodial sentence, released on parole immediately.

In relation to charge two and three, Tebbutt was convicted and fined $300, all seized items were to be forfeited and convictions were recorded on all charges.

Martin Wayne Day

Day pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing drug utensils that had been used.

On May 9 police executed a search warrant at a Haly Street address, finding Day in possession of just over five grams of cannabis and a pipe used in connection with smoking a dangerous drug.

Day was ordered to enter into a 6 month drug diversion bond of $500.

No convictions were recorded.

Steven James Wright

Wright pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing drug utensils that had been used.

On September 15 police executed a search warrant at a Crown Street address, finding Wright in possession of gram of cannabis, a bong, a grinder and scissors.

Wright was fined $1000, the seized items were ordered to be forfeited and no convictions were recorded.

Nathaniel James Ayers

Ayers pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, one count of possessing drug utensils, one count of possessing anything used in commission of a crime and one count of possessing property suspected having been used in connection with the commission of a crime.

On September 1 police executed a search warrant at a Youngman Street address, funding Ayers in possession of 50 grams of cannabis, less than a point of cocaine, a water pipe, grinder, metal pipe and digital scales.

Ayers was ordered to forfeit the sized items, fined $500 and no convictions were recorded.

Jasmin Moore

A woman who was caught stealing and in possession of methamphetamine, amphetamine and drug utensils has been released on probation.

Jasmin Moore pleaded guilty to eleven charges including eight drug charges, two contravening directions of police and one stealing charge at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

On June 4, police intercepted a vehicle, finding Moore in possession of two points of meth and a glass pipe.

On March 7 she was caught with around a gram of meth and on August 29, she had digital scales and a glass pipe.

On September 3, police again intercepted a vehicle finding her in possession of a point of meth and a straw used in relation to a drug offence.

Moore was released on a 12 month probation order and no convictions were recorded.