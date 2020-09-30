NAMED: 17 Burnett drivers guilty of drug or drink driving

These are the names of people in the South Burnett getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. (Picture: File)

These are the names of 17 South Burnett residents who got behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Kingaroy

Jason Douglas Price

On June 19 2020, Jason Douglas Price drove with a relevant drug in his saliva or blood.

Price pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while under the influence of drugs at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 7, 2020.

Police intercepted Price driving a Holden Sedan on Barkers Creek Road before a subsequent drug analysis shows a positive reading to methamphetamine.

Price was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for four months.

Cameron Robert Hewwit

On June 24, 2020 Cameron Robert Hewwit drove with a relevant drug in his saliva or blood on Coulson Street Blackbutt.

Hewwit pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while under the influence of drugs and one charge of possessing dangerous drugs at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

Police intercepted Hewwit driving along Coulson Street in Blackbutt, testing positive to having cannabis in his system.

A subsequent search warrant at Hewwit's address uncovered 100 grams of cannabis, eight seeds and a plastic pipe.

In relation to the drug driving, Hewwit was fined $350 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for one month.

For the drug possession offence, Hewwit was fined $500.

Convictions were recorded on both offences.

Terrence Darryl Stanton

On April 12, 2020 Terrence Darryl Stanton drove with a relevant drug in his saliva or blood on Freemans Lane Kingaroy.

Stanton pleaded guilty to several charges at Kingaroy Magistrates Court including the unlawful possession of a dangerous drug, possessing drug utensils, failing to dispose of a needle and syringe, and driving under the influence of drugs.

On April 7, police intercepted Stanton's motor vehicle on Kensing Street in Kingaroy, finding a point of meth and a used needle and syringe.

On April 12, police again intercepted a vehicle driven by Stranton, who was driving under the influence of meth and had a used syringe in the vehicle.

Police executed a search warrant at Stranton's address, finding meth, a used needle and a glass pipe.

Stranton was placed on a 12 month probation period and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for 12 months.

He was ordered to forfeit all items and convictions were recorded on all offences.

Emily Tipler

Emily Tipler was charged with drug driving after police completed a roadside drug test on the Wondai woman earlier this year.

Tipler was driving on Markwell St, Kingaroy, at 10.45am on July 23 when police intercepted her.

She told the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 21 she had "smoked a joint several days earlier".

She was disqualified from holding a license for one month and fined $350, referred to SPER.

No convictions were recorded.

Nicolas James Russell

Nicolas James Russell was charged with driving over the middle alcohol limit and pleaded guilty in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 21.

Police intercepted Russell on Markwell St at 12.55am on September 10, where he was found to be driving with a BAC of 0.109.

Russell told the court it was "a dumb decision".

The Cambooya man was convicted and fined $650, referred to SPER, and was disqualified from holding a license for 3 months.

Murgon

Peter Andrew Robinson

On August 16, 2020, Peter Andrew Robinson drove over the general alcohol limit on Hourton Street.

Robinson pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor at Murgon Magistrates Court on September 22.

Police intercepted Robinson who blew a reading of 0.094.

Robinson was convicted, fined $750 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for five months.

Mick Norton

On August 30, 2020, Mick Norton drove over the general alcohol limit along the Bunya Highway in Wondai.

Norton pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while under the influence of liquor at Murgon Magistrates Court on September 22.

Police intercepted a vehicle, which Norton was driving and a subsequent breath analysis showed a reading of 0.054.

Norton was convicted, fined $750 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

Steven Arnold Carlo

A Murgon man has been slapped with a hefty fine after he was caught by police driving heavily intoxicated.

On December 22, 2019 at about 8am police intercepted a Holden commodore on Lamb Street, observing the driver to have glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelling of liquor.

A subsequent breath analysis showed a reading of 0.151.

Steven Arnold Carlo appeared in Murgon Magistrates Court on Tuesday on a charge of drink driving.

Carlo was fined $1000 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

Rasheeda Mae Georgetown

On June 7, 2020, Rasheeda Mae Georgetown drove over the general alcohol limit on Fisher Street in Cherbourg.

Georgetown pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while under the influence of liquor, one charge of possessing alcohol in a restricted area and one fail to appear charge at Murgon Magistrates Court on September 22.

Police intercepted Georgetown driving and a subsequent breath analysis showed a reading of 0.053.

She also had a six pack of great northern beers in a restricted area.

For the drink driving offence, Georgetown was fined $350 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for two months.

For the fail to appear she was fined $250 and for possessing alcohol in a restricted area she was fined $100.

No convictions were recorded.

Brian Terrence Shute

On May 27 Brian Terrence Shute drover over the general alcohol limit in Murgon.

Shute pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while under the influence of liquor at Murgon Magistrates Court on September 22.

Police intercepted Shute's Nissan Patrol for a random breath test and that test showed a reading of 0.061.

Shute was fined $350 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for one month.

A conviction was not recorded.

Nanango

Shane Michael Moyle

On May 23 Shane Michael Moyle drove while over the general alcohol limit on Nanango, Tarong Road.

Moyle pleaded to guilty to one charge of driving while under the influence of liquor at Nanango Magistrates Court on September 22.

Police intercepted Moyle's vehicle at 4pm and a subsequent breath analysis showed a reading of 0.066.

Moyle was fined $500 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for two months.

A conviction was not recorded.

Lisa Marie Radford

On August 20, 2020, Lisa Marie Radford drove while over the general alcohol limit on Elk Street in Nanango.

Radford pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while under the influence of liquor at Nanango Magistrates Court on September 22.

Police intercepted Radford driving out of the Fitzroy Hotel and a breath analysis showed a reading of 0.059.

Radford was fined $350 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for one month.

No convictions were recorded.

Evelyn Green

On August 23, 2020, Evelyn Green drove while over the general alcohol limit on Coulson Street.

Green pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while under the influence of liquor at Nanango Magistrates Court on September 22.

Police intercepted a Toyota Land Cruiser, of which Green was the driver at about 5.30pm in Blackbutt.

A subsequent breath analysis showed a reading of 0.058

Green was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for one month, granted a restricted work licence and fined $350.

No convictions were recorded.

Gayndah

Narelle Ann Barnicoat

On April 11, 2020, Narelle Ann Barnicoat drove while over the general alcohol limit

Barnicoat pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor at Gayndah Magistrates Court on September 4.

Police were conducting random patrols and intercepted Barnicoat for a breath test, which showed a reading of 0.085.

Barnicoat was fined $400 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for one month.

No convictions were recorded.

Kristoffer Israel Craig

Kristoffer Israel Craig drove off the road after getting behind the wheel over four times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Craig pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor and one charge of wilful damage in Gayndah Magistrates Court.

On June 20 2020, police were called to a traffic incident on the Burnett Highway near Reids Creek, where Craig had veered off the road.

Police spoke with Craig who admitted he was the driver of the vehicle, noticing he was heavily intoxicated, smelling like liquor.

A subsequent breath analysis showed a reading of 0.260.

In relation to the wilful damage charge, on September 1 2019, Craig attended a James Street address in Toowoomba where he threw a great northern bottle through a window, rammed a vehicle multiple times and broke a small wooden gate.

For the traffic offence Craig was convicted and fine d $1200 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for a period of 14 months.

For the criminal offence, Craig was fined $400 and ordered to pay $4050 in compensation to SPER.

Convictions were not recorded on the criminal matter.

Brett Thomas Ashton

On June 27, 2020, Brett Thomas Ashton drove over the general alcohol limit on the D'Aguilar Highway in Nanango.

Ashton pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor at Gayndah Magistrates Court on September 4.

Police intercepted Ahston for a random breath test and the breath analysis showed a reading of 0.065.

Ashton was fined $400 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for one month.

No convictions were recorded.

Blake Jeremy Jackson

Blake Jeremy Jackson pleaded guilty to one charge of driving over the general alcohol limit but under the middle limit while holding a provisional license.

On 22 May 2020, police were called to a single vehicle crash on Mundubbera Durong Road.

Police observed the vehicle to have the airbags deployed and extensive damage to the whole vehicle except the passenger side doors.

When police spoke with Jackson, he admitted to having a number of beers before attempting to drive home from a pig hunting session.

He said he fell asleep and woke to the crash.

Jackson walked away uninjured, however a subsequent breath analysis showed a reading of 0.095.

Jackson was convicted, fined $600 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for four months.

Convictions were recorded.