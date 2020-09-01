Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Murgon Magistrates Court.
Murgon Magistrates Court.
Crime

NAMED: 32 people appearing in Murgon court today

Dominic Elsome
1st Sep 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH week a number of people appear in the Murgon court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Murgon Magistrates Court today, September 1.

Bradford, Carl Andrew

Burnett, Jay Scott

Clarke, Simon David Thorley, Mr

Davidson, Clayton Daniel

Dowling, Daniel Alfred Kenneth, Mr

Fisher, Josef Thomas, Mr

Gadd, Yolandie Evonne Patricia

Georgetown, Rasheeda Mae

Hawkins, Daniel James

Hegarty, Matthew Ralph, Mr

Hopkins, Arshell Colin

Jerome, Shaylene Irene Joyce, Miss

Kember, Zechariah

Kummerow, Graham Bernard

Moye, Brett Richard

Mueller, Damian Grant

Nicol, Kevin James, Mr

O‘Neil, Jared Leslie Andrew

Priestley, Stephen Nester Dereece Noel

Pryor, Gerard Tobias, Mr

Purcell, Mervyn James

Sandow, Karen Laverne

Shepherd, Gary John

Small, Darryl John

Van Oostveen, Dwayne Phillip,

Vernon, Andrew Leonard R C

Watson, Elaine Fay

Watson, Jordan Paul V S, Mr

Weazel, Sylvia Rose

Weazel, Thomas Clayton

Wigg, Steven Graham

Wilson, William Charles, Mr

court lists murgon magistrate court murgon magistrates court list
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Qld's next month of tough COVID-19 restrictions

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld's next month of tough COVID-19 restrictions

        News Queensland faces another month of tough COVID-19 restrictions while the state’s borders will remained locked down under a national hot spot system.

        Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        Premium Content Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        News COVID-crazy video footage of patrons dancing on chairs at a Queensland country...

        NAMED: 13 South Burnett drink or drug drivers in court

        Premium Content NAMED: 13 South Burnett drink or drug drivers in court

        Crime THESE are the names of 13 drink or drug drivers who faced Burnett Magistrates...

        When will the voice of the silent majority be heard?

        Premium Content When will the voice of the silent majority be heard?

        Opinion How you can ensure your voice is better heard in corridors of power