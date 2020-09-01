NAMED: 32 people appearing in Murgon court today
EACH week a number of people appear in the Murgon court, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Murgon Magistrates Court today, September 1.
Bradford, Carl Andrew
Burnett, Jay Scott
Clarke, Simon David Thorley, Mr
Davidson, Clayton Daniel
Dowling, Daniel Alfred Kenneth, Mr
Fisher, Josef Thomas, Mr
Gadd, Yolandie Evonne Patricia
Georgetown, Rasheeda Mae
Hawkins, Daniel James
Hegarty, Matthew Ralph, Mr
Hopkins, Arshell Colin
Jerome, Shaylene Irene Joyce, Miss
Kember, Zechariah
Kummerow, Graham Bernard
Moye, Brett Richard
Mueller, Damian Grant
Nicol, Kevin James, Mr
O‘Neil, Jared Leslie Andrew
Priestley, Stephen Nester Dereece Noel
Pryor, Gerard Tobias, Mr
Purcell, Mervyn James
Sandow, Karen Laverne
Shepherd, Gary John
Small, Darryl John
Van Oostveen, Dwayne Phillip,
Vernon, Andrew Leonard R C
Watson, Elaine Fay
Watson, Jordan Paul V S, Mr
Weazel, Sylvia Rose
Weazel, Thomas Clayton
Wigg, Steven Graham
Wilson, William Charles, Mr